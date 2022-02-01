Game Recap: Indiana Pacers Defeat LA Clippers 122-116

While the LA Clippers failed to finish off their road trip with a win, the trip itself can conclude as a success. Ty Lue himself emphasized this after the game, stating that this road trip was successful for the Clippers, despite this outcome in Indiana. Without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers went 4-4 on this eight-game road trip, picking up several wins in games they theoretically should not have won.

As it pertains to this game against a shorthanded Pacers team, the Clippers could not contain Isaiah Jackson inside the paint. Getting the start in the absence of Sabonis and others, Jackson put up 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks. The Clippers were without their starting center in Ivica Zubac, so when Serge Ibaka came out of the game, they were forced to go small. Jackson really thrived in these minutes, punishing the Clippers inside the paint.

Another turning point in this game was a fourth quarter flurry from Duane Washington Jr., where the rookie poured in four big shots from distance. Washington Jr. finished with 16 points on 4/7 from deep, hitting consecutive daggers during that final frame.

Despite that hot shooting stretch from Washington Jr. and the Pacers, the Clippers still had a chance to win this game in the final minutes. Amir Coffey was leading the charge, finishing with 27 points on 9/14 shooting, but he also got some help from Reggie Jackson. It was an up and own road trip from Reggie, but he found his way in this game, finishing with 21 points and 5 assists. Reggie scored 8 of his 21 points in that final frame, almost bringing the Clippers all the way back.

Eric Bledsoe also had a big fourth quarter for the Clippers, pouring in 11 points in the frame. He had struggled to start the game, so it was good to see him get going when it mattered most. Despite these late efforts, the Clippers were unable to overcome the hot shooting from Indiana.

The Clippers will now head back home to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

