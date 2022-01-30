LA Clippers Open Up About Team Chemistry

Chemistry is an incredibly important component in the NBA. If a team doesn't like playing with each other or doesn't like each off the court, you can usually see it on the court. For shorthanded teams like the Clippers, it's probably even more important.

The Clippers have found themselves in the middle of the longest road trip in the NBA, and the longest they've had since 2005, but in the midst of it, they've really found themselves. The team is currently 4-3 on an eight-game road trip, with three of the wins being a 24 point, 35 point, and 14 point comeback win.

A big secret to these wins is chemistry.

"We just f**k with each other," Justise Winslow said postgame on the TV broadcast. "We just out there having fun... We don't care who scores."

Throughout this entire road trip, the Clipper bench has been a godsend for the team. Today, they outscored the Charlotte Hornets bench 62-21, and have also scored a combined 126 points in the last two games.

“I think that we just have a real connection," Winslow said. "We like each other and all get along and that is starting to carry over onto the court. [Eric] Bledsoe tends to be more of a quiet guy, Brandon [Boston Jr.] is a rookie. Just trying to encourage Brandon to talk more and Bledsoe is starting to come out of his shell more. I just think we are connected out there on the floor and I think the connection of the second group is really helping us right now."

Winslow mentioned to AllClippers that the team has been regularly going on activities like team dinners to help build chemistry. He also even chartered a boat for the team's support staff as a measure of showing gratitude. They're all small actions that lead to big results on the court.

“Just coming together as a team and playing hard with the team," Brandon Boston said. "Playing with each other, having fun, and playing harder than the next team."

The Clippers don't have Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, but they've still been figuring out ways to win. They've won 3 out of the last 4 games, are 4-3 on their road trip, and are currently 26-26 on the season.

