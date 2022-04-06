Giannis Shares High Praise For Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks got a big win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Inching closer to the Western Conference's 3-seed, Dallas was led by 32 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds from Luka Doncic, who warranted some high praise from Giannis after the game.

During his postgame interview after the loss, Giannis said, "[Luka] is one of the most dominant players in the league. One of the [best] to ever play this game." The two superstars are on the short list of MVP candidates for this season, and while both may fall short of that honor, the playoffs are where their sights are truly set.

For Giannis, he and the Bucks are looking to defend the title. With so much parity in the Eastern Conference, there is good reason to believe the Bucks could be back in the Finals. For Luka and the Mavs, their story is a little bit different. Having lost in the first round to the LA Clippers in consecutive years, Luka is hoping to win his first career playoff series. Likley having home court advantage in the first round, Luka will also play his first career playoff series as the higher seeded team.

Both dominant, and both still improving, Giannis and Luka will be atop the NBA for several years to come. For now, Giannis is appreciating what he sees Luka doing.

