How Patrick Beverley stayed in shape during his Bubble Quarantine

Patrick Beverley was the only Clipper player who arrived to the bubble late that didn't struggle on opening night against the Lakers. While Beverley didn't contract COVID-19, he arrived late due to a personal emergency, and missed significant practice time.

Beverley's success was due to two things: The Clippers providing him with the necessary workout equipment, and his overall intensity. Throughout the entire pandemic, the LA Clippers have provided their players with hoops, gym equipment, and everything needed to stay in shape.

"Well, I had an Airdyne bike in my room," Beverley said. "Any time that they played [in the] preseason, I kind of tried to mirror as much as [they were] on the court I kind of tried to mirror that same kind of intensity."

Doc Rivers ensured to keep that same level of continuity in the bubble. Even if players are quarantined, they're not completely away from the ability to work out.

"We either put a bike or a treadmill in the player's room," Rivers said. "Then we do a daily Zoom session with our strength and conditioning staff where we're doing conditioning drills in your room."

The one thing that's very specific to Patrick Beverley is his level of intensity. Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, and Landry Shamet are all hard workers, but they're not on the same level as Patrick Beverley. In fact, Zubac once mentioned that Beverley was a reason why the center worked as hard as he did.

"Of course I had some dynamic workouts, some full-body stuff to try to get my heart rate up, but nothing that can kind of compare to the basketball game," Beverley said. "So I was just happy to get out there on the basketball court and try to get it going a little bit."

In Beverley's two bubble games, he's averaged: 10.5PPG/2APG/2.5RPG/ on 46/50/80 shooting splits. While Beverley hasn't been playing much time, averaging 17 minutes a game, he's clearly on the right path. As this unique NBA season continues, the ability to remain in shape during bubble quarantine is going to be pivotal to success.