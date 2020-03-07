AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Ivica Zubac: Patrick Beverley is "Most Influential" Teammate I've had

Garrett Chorpenning

It's hard not to respect Patrick Beverley.

The six-foot guard is one of the hardest-working and most relentless players in the NBA. He gives 100% of his energy on the court, whether his team is up 40 on a bottom-feeder or he's lined up across from the likes of LeBron James or Kevin Durant. 

According to L.A. Clippers center Ivica Zubac, he's also a fantastic teammate.

"He's been the most influential player in my career so far," Zubac said. "He pushed me to work hard and I learned how to be a true professional."

Zubac has been a teammate of Beverley's since the 2018-2019 season, when the Clippers acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers via trade. The two have grown closer in their time with L.A., and Beverley's influence is easy to see.

Zubac is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career with the Clippers, and he looks like a much more comfortable and confident player than in years past. And as a key rim protector on a team with championship aspirations, he's been developing into the player he's needed to be. 

"It's just the way he works every day," Zubac said. "He's being professional, and it's the way he prepares for the game. Since I got here, he's been pushing me to do the same, to be locked-in and focused."

Beverley's character seems to affect every player he plays with. Teams have a different identity and sense of focus when he's on the floor, and he plays a very important role by setting the tone.

"I can't let him down," Zubac said. "He's always 100% in, locked-in, focused. If someone else is not locked-in, we can't make good results, so we all gotta be on the same page."

The results back up Zubac's talk. The Clippers are 36-10 in the games that Beverley has appeared in this season, and 7-9 in the games he's missed.

He may never be the best player on the floor, but Beverley is always one of the most — if not the most — important.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers Pummel Rockets 120-105 for Sixth-Straight Win

The L.A. Clippers led the Houston Rockets by as many as 30 points in one of their best all-around performances of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers, Lakers meet for Pivotal Third Game of Season Series

The L.A. Clippers have beaten the Los Angeles Lakers twice already this season. A third win could decide the series for the Clippers or swing momentum in the Lakers' favor.

Garrett Chorpenning

Marcus Morris explains Sr. on jersey: "I put that Senior on my Back for my son"

Marcus Morris added senior to his name for his son to share a legacy.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Joakim Noah Joins Clippers

Joakin Noah will join the LA Clippers on a 10-day contract next week

Farbod Esnaashari

What it Means to be a Clipper: Montrezl Harrell Calls it a "Sense of Honor"

Montrezl Harrell describes what being an LA Clipper means to him.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Ct33

Clippers look to even up series vs dangerous Rockets

The L.A. Clippers have lost two of three previous contests against the Houston Rockets, but L.A. is a different team at full strength.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Reggie Jackson has been Clippers' Unsung Hero During 4-0 Stretch

Since joining the L.A. Clippers, Reggie Jackson has provided solid play on a nightly basis.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Mfiondu Kabengele wants to be the next great G League success story

With Pascal Siakam as inspiration, L.A. Clippers rookie Mfiondu Kabengele believes he'll be the next to make the jump from G-Leaguer to NBA All-Star.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

First Look: The Clippers and Honey are giving away special shirts at the Laker/Clipper game.

The LA Clippers' newest partnership with Honey is a special shirt giveaway during the Clippers vs Lakers game.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers top Thunder, extend win streak to 5 with strong defensive effort

The L.A. Clippers held the Oklahoma City Thunder to just 94 points in a 15-point victory on the road.

Garrett Chorpenning