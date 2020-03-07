Ivica Zubac: Patrick Beverley is "Most Influential" Teammate I've had

It's hard not to respect Patrick Beverley.

The six-foot guard is one of the hardest-working and most relentless players in the NBA. He gives 100% of his energy on the court, whether his team is up 40 on a bottom-feeder or he's lined up across from the likes of LeBron James or Kevin Durant.

According to L.A. Clippers center Ivica Zubac, he's also a fantastic teammate.

"He's been the most influential player in my career so far," Zubac said. "He pushed me to work hard and I learned how to be a true professional."

Zubac has been a teammate of Beverley's since the 2018-2019 season, when the Clippers acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers via trade. The two have grown closer in their time with L.A., and Beverley's influence is easy to see.

Zubac is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career with the Clippers, and he looks like a much more comfortable and confident player than in years past. And as a key rim protector on a team with championship aspirations, he's been developing into the player he's needed to be.

"It's just the way he works every day," Zubac said. "He's being professional, and it's the way he prepares for the game. Since I got here, he's been pushing me to do the same, to be locked-in and focused."

Beverley's character seems to affect every player he plays with. Teams have a different identity and sense of focus when he's on the floor, and he plays a very important role by setting the tone.

"I can't let him down," Zubac said. "He's always 100% in, locked-in, focused. If someone else is not locked-in, we can't make good results, so we all gotta be on the same page."

The results back up Zubac's talk. The Clippers are 36-10 in the games that Beverley has appeared in this season, and 7-9 in the games he's missed.

He may never be the best player on the floor, but Beverley is always one of the most — if not the most — important.