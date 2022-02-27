Injury Report: Kevin Durant Expected to Return This Week

Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain for weeks, and addressed the media before the All-Star break for the first time since suffering the injury. "I'm feeling better. Much better as each week passes. It's slow, but I'm looking forward to ramping things up," Durant told the media before the All-Star break began. Durant added that he would start to do more in regards to his rehab in the coming weeks, and while he did not know exactly when his return would be, he did add that he was trending in the right direction.

As the Nets prepared for their first game back from the break, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave an encouraging update on Durant's injury status. Just moments before Brooklyn's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Woj said that KD's return is imminent, citing a likely return within the week. The Nets play on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and Woj believes Durant will return for one of those games. Woj also added that Durant has looked terrific in practice, and everything will continue to be determined by how he feels.

The Nets have struggled mightily in Durant's absence, and currently sit at just 31-29. Getting their team healthy in order to create some momentum entering the playoffs is essential, and that process could begin to happen soon with Durant's imminent return.

