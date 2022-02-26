Skip to main content
Norman Powell Calls Out NBA For Lakers Favoritism

LA Clippers swingman Norman Powell called out the league for only posting Lakers highlights

AP Photo/LM Otero

It's no secret that certain teams drive more social media traction than others. The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly one of the teams that generates the most social media interactions. While true, major media outlets have frequently leaned entirely into Lakers coverage, even despite the team's poor play. After the Clippers' win over the Lakers on Friday night, Norman Powell called the NBA out on this.

With the Clippers defeating the Lakers for the 6th-straight time, and the 3rd-straight time this season, they continued their prolonged success over their hallway rivals. While big plays from Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and others were prevalent all night, one would have no idea the Clippers even won the game if they simply went to the NBA's official Instagram page. Of the four highlights posted from that game on the NBA's Instagram account, all four were of the Lakers.

While just recently joining the Clippers, Norman Powell took exception to the blatant favoritism. Dropping a comment under the league's account that asked where the Clippers highlights were, Powell was certainly curious why the winning team got no recognition from the NBA's official account.

The Clippers are used to receiving little recognition from the league and those who cover it, so this recent instance is nothing new. They will gladly take their wins over the Lakers, in exchange for social media posts.

News

By Joey Linn
1 minute ago
