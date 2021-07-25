Jayson Tatum Reacts to Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

Bradley Beal has been a hot topic among the NBA today after a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report stated that Beal would consider a trade request before the NBA Draft.

The flood gates quickly opened with numerous fans suggested mock trades and Jason Dumas stating that if Beal does request a trade, his preferred destination would be to play with Jayson Tatum on the Celtics.

It didn't take much time for Tatum to respond to the rumors.

Jayson Tatum commented a clover emoji on an Instagram post stating that Beal could potentially want out of Washington. The duo just played in a couple of Team USA Olympic exhibitions together so the timing is pretty fortunate in that regard. If anything, there is definitely going to be a lot of chatter about potential team-ups during the Olympics.

The Beal rumors have only just begun today, so there hasn't been much noise about other team's potential offers for him, if they're true. One would have to believe every team would like to inquire about the availability of both him and Westbrook if a breakup were to actually happen, but it's hard to believe the LA Clippers actually have anything to offer. For a player of that caliber, the Clippers would have to trade a Paul George or Kawhi Leonard, and that just won't happen. The teams with the most to offer would likely be the: Trail Blazers, Sixers, Celtics, and Heat.

