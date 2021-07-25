Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

Will Bradley Beal leave the Wizards?
Author:
Publish date:
Will Bradley Beal leave the Wizards?

Bradley Beal has been a hot topic among the NBA today after a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report stated that Beal would consider a trade request before the NBA Draft.

The flood gates quickly opened with numerous fans suggested mock trades and Jason Dumas stating that if Beal does request a trade, his preferred destination would be to play with Jayson Tatum on the Celtics.

It didn't take much time for Tatum to respond to the rumors.

Jayson Tatum commented a clover emoji on an Instagram post stating that Beal could potentially want out of Washington. The duo just played in a couple of Team USA Olympic exhibitions together so the timing is pretty fortunate in that regard. If anything, there is definitely going to be a lot of chatter about potential team-ups during the Olympics.

The Beal rumors have only just begun today, so there hasn't been much noise about other team's potential offers for him, if they're true. One would have to believe every team would like to inquire about the availability of both him and Westbrook if a breakup were to actually happen, but it's hard to believe the LA Clippers actually have anything to offer. For a player of that caliber, the Clippers would have to trade a Paul George or Kawhi Leonard, and that just won't happen. The teams with the most to offer would likely be the: Trail Blazers, Sixers, Celtics, and Heat.

Related Articles

ESPN Analyst Believes a Healthy Clippers Team Beats the Phoenix Suns

Clippers Open Off-Season With the 3rd Best Odds at 2022 Title

What Kawhi Leonard's Injury Means for Other Clippers

USATSI_15648739_168384702_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Bradley Beal Trade Rumors

adam-silver-2020-nba-draft
News

Who Should the LA Clippers Draft?

USATSI_16209374
News

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard?

USATSI_13092545_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Teams Up With Gunna and Polo G for Culture Jam

magc-interested-trading-demar-derozan
News

Why the Clippers Shouldn't Pursue DeMar DeRozan

USATSI_16315182
News

Current and Former LA Clippers to Watch during the Olympics

USATSI_16227890_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers in Top Three Wins for Last Three Seasons Combined

Feb 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers players huddle wearing Black History month shirts before the game against the Miami Heat at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Updated Title Odds Revealed