John Wall Makes History During Clippers vs Spurs

John Wall showed off his passing skills in a way that no one has ever done before against the Spurs. Wall had an astonishing 9 assists in just the first quarter of basketball within 6 minutes.

In fact, John Wall is the first player in NBA history to tally up 9 assists off the bench in the first quarter of basketball.

Wall's career high in assists is 20, and he ended up with 15 against the San Antonio Spurs - he was trying to go for 20. At one point, the referees actually took one of his assists away because they counted it as a tip.

"I know they stole some assists from me tonight," Wall said jokingly.

Even though Wall had a career night, he didn't take any credit for the performance; the credit all went to his teammates.

"Guys made shots," John Wall said. "I was just playing aggressive."

Ty Lue and the LA Clippers know that the way the team performed offensively against the Spurs is the blueprint for how they want to play moving forward. LA tallied 31 assists in the game against the Spurs, the ball was moving with a ton of flow, and there was very little ball stopping. It was the best offensive game that the Clippers played all season, and John Wall's aggressive ball movement was a huge reason why. If LA can keep that type of offense up, combined with their already great defense, they'll be a problem.

"When John Wall is playing like that, we're a tough team to beat," Ty Lue said.

