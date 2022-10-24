Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

The LA Clippers lost their franchise player during the 2021 playoffs, and many feel as if it cost them a chance at their first NBA championship. Leonard suffered a torn ACL after a collision with then Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles, and the play has been very controversial since then. While some have argued it was accidental, others feel as if it was a dirty play by Ingles.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris was asked about Leonard following Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, and spoke about how tough it was to see him go down like that. Morris said he viewed the play by Ingles as a "cheap shot" and a "non-competitive play."

"For him to go out in such a — I felt like it was a cheap shot but, you know, such a cheap manner, I think that’s what hurt the most," Morris said of Leonard's injury. "A non-competitive play. He’s in great spirits. I know he’s happy to be out there."

The Clippers would eventually win that series against the Utah Jazz, overcoming an 0-2 deficit, but they did not have enough to advance to the NBA Finals without their best player. Now with him back, the team is hoping to reach a place they've never been in franchise history. They will need all hands on deck to make that happen.

