Kawhi Leonard and Paul George clear protocols and are available to play

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are back.

Three days ago, it was told to AllClippers that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were testing negative for COVID-19, and in the process of contact tracing. If they continued testing negative, then they could join the team in Orlando. Three days later, they have continued testing negative and they are now going to join the team in Orlando. The information was confirmed by the Clippers, as they're no longer listed on the injury report.

The Clippers were relatively quiet about the situation, because of the fact one positive test could change everything. Therefore, they had to list the duo as out due to "Health and Safety Protocols", and couldn't give anyone in the media the exact return timetable. It was not a scenario of needing rest, it was a scenario where they actually needed to be contact traced for COVID-19.

What seemed like a disastrous scenario, has proved to be rather fortuitous for the Clippers. The team went 1-1 in two very close games when both star players were out. Not only that, but the competitiveness of the two games brought the team much closer together. They were able to learn more about themselves and what they were capable of without Kawhi and George.

This Clippers team has the legitimate chance to do something special. As most have seen, their offense already looks miles better than before. In order to accomplish that goal though, they're going to need both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Fortunately for the team, the two of them are back.