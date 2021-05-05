Kawhi Leonard Donating Portion of 'Culture Jam' Collaboration to Mamba and Mambacita Foundation

Sports Illustrated home
Kawhi Leonard Donating Portion of NBA YoungBoy 'Culture Jam' Collaboration to Mamba and Mambacita Foundation

Kawhi Leonard revealed some details about his 'Culture Jam' collaboration.
Kawhi Leonard is unexpectedly breaking into the world of music, but with a good heart in mind.

Leonard revealed that he's collaborating with NBA YoungBoy, and Rod Wave to create the "Culture Jam" project. It's something that Leonard has always wanted to do, and he's doing it for a good cause. He gave some extra details after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Kawhi has said numerous times since he came to the Clippers that he's wanted to be a part of the community. He's donated thousands of backpacks to schools, created courts for underprivileged youth, and made sure he's never forgotten the community he came from.

Kobe Bryant and Kawhi Leonard shared a special relationship where Kobe worked out with Kawhi during the 2018 off-season. Kawhi Leonard started riding a helicopter to games from San Diego after getting that advice from Kobe; Kawhi even had the same helicopter pilot as Kobe. Kawhi Leonard may not be a Laker, but he clearly has a very special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant and his family. 

Culture Jam will be releasing later this year. 

