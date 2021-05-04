Los Angeles Clippers home
LA Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley (Hand) Could Make Return vs. Toronto Raptors

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley could finally return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors.
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The ailing LA Clippers could finally get some help on Tuesday night when they take on the Toronto Raptors.

The Clippers' updated injury report has Patrick Beverley listed as "questionable" to play against the Raptors, an upgrade from Monday night when he was still considered to be unavailable.

Additionally, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this afternoon that Beverley is "progressing on making his return" ahead of tonight's contest.

Beverley has missed 12 games in a row and 24 of the team's last 26 due to various injuries. His latest, a hand fracture, has kept him sidelined since April 9. On the season, Beverley has played in just 31 of LA's 65 contests.

Getting the defensive-minded guard back in the rotation is more important now than ever before. With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Clippers will need to return to full health as soon as possible to ensure they're at full strength for the playoffs. That goal doesn't look all that realistic anymore, but getting key players back on the floor remains crucial. 

Even though he's had to battle through poor health, Beverley has still enjoyed a productive season for LA. The 32-year-old guard is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and shooting a career-best 41.6% from beyond the arc. More importantly, the Clippers have gone 21-10 when Beverley plays. 

Reggie Jackson has taken on the starting role in Beverley's absence, and there's a chance he could continue to start even after Beverley returns if the coaching staff wants to work him back up to speed. In any case, he'll likely have his minutes restricted upon his return.  

The LA Clippers will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. PST. 

Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) takes the ball down court in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
