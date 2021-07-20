Kawhi Leonard's Odds For Next Team Revealed

The NBA world is waiting on Kawhi Leonard and whether or not he'll opt-out of his contract with the LA Clippers. If he does opt-out, will he re-sign? Everyone is speculating, but no one truly knows because of how tightly lipped Kawhi Leonard's camp is. Regardless, Vegas has created some betting odds.

According to Odds Shark, the LA Clippers are the favorites to sign Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers are a -250, the Knicks are a +300, and the Dallas Mavericks are a +400. It's interesting that the Clippers aren't more favored, especially considering that the Clippers were two games away from the NBA Finals without Kawhi. Much of these odds seem to be based on rumors and suggested reports.

There have been numerous reports expecting Kawhi to opt-out, and Kawhi himself stated in December that he would likely do so because it's the best option. During the season, executives believed there was a 99% chance that Kawhi would re-sign with the Clippers, so it's interesting to see Odds Shark not illustrate that in the odds.

For what it's worth, Kawhi Leonard has a tattoo of California on his arm, owns three properties in Southern California (one he recently bought), and his favorite restaurant in the world is Trujillo's Taco Shop in San Diego.

The decisions of Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard will likely create a domino effect for the 2021 off-season - it should be an exciting one.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Knee Injury Finally Revealed - Out With Surgery

Report: Clippers Among Teams Interested in Lonzo Ball

Which Draft Prospects are the LA Clippers Looking at?