Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Kawhi Leonard's Odds For Next Team Revealed

Kawhi Leonard's Odds For Next Team Revealed

Kawhi Leonard's free agency betting odds have been revealed
Author:
Publish date:
Kawhi Leonard's free agency betting odds have been revealed

The NBA world is waiting on Kawhi Leonard and whether or not he'll opt-out of his contract with the LA Clippers. If he does opt-out, will he re-sign? Everyone is speculating, but no one truly knows because of how tightly lipped Kawhi Leonard's camp is. Regardless, Vegas has created some betting odds.

According to Odds Shark, the LA Clippers are the favorites to sign Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers are a -250, the Knicks are a +300, and the Dallas Mavericks are a +400. It's interesting that the Clippers aren't more favored, especially considering that the Clippers were two games away from the NBA Finals without Kawhi. Much of these odds seem to be based on rumors and suggested reports.

There have been numerous reports expecting Kawhi to opt-out, and Kawhi himself stated in December that he would likely do so because it's the best option. During the season, executives believed there was a 99% chance that Kawhi would re-sign with the Clippers, so it's interesting to see Odds Shark not illustrate that in the odds. 

For what it's worth, Kawhi Leonard has a tattoo of California on his arm, owns three properties in Southern California (one he recently bought), and his favorite restaurant in the world is Trujillo's Taco Shop in San Diego.

The decisions of Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard will likely create a domino effect for the 2021 off-season - it should be an exciting one.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Knee Injury Finally Revealed - Out With Surgery

Report: Clippers Among Teams Interested in Lonzo Ball

Which Draft Prospects are the LA Clippers Looking at?

Jun 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) face off during the fourth quarter of game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

ESPN Analyst Believes a Healthy Clippers Team Beats the Phoenix Suns

USATSI_16203010_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard's Odds For Next Team Revealed

USATSI_16347543_168384702_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Chris Paul's Foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_15885800
News

JJ Redick Reveals Why Lob City Clippers Didn't Succeed

usatsi_12585026
News

Two Former Clippers Team up at Pro Summer League

USATSI_15846685
News

Free Agents the Clippers Should Target

giannis-bucks-offseason
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Paul George Just Made History

damian-lillard-rumors
News

Los Angeles Lakers' and Clippers' Odds at Landing Damian Lillard Revealed