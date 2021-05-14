Sports Illustrated home
Kawhi Leonard Finally Reveals Why He Wears Number Two Jersey

The man of mystery became a little less mysterious.
The man of mystery became a little less mysterious.

Kawhi Leonard may be a superstar that's played in the NBA for 10 seasons, but fans still know very little about him.

Bit by bit, I've been trying to get to know more about him throughout his time on the Clippers. We've heard him reveal why Allen Iverson was his favorite player growing up, and what his favorite cheat meal is this season. Tonight, he revealed a little bit more.

Leonard wore the number 15 in college and became synonymous with the number 2 in the NBA. He's arguably the best player to wear the number in the NBA (Moses Malone would be hard to beat though), but the question is why does wear that number?

After defeating the Charlotte Hornets, Leonard revealed the answer to AllClippers during the post-game press conference. The was the number he actually wore as a child. The number he wore in college (15) was taken when he was drafted. So he went back to the number he wore as a child once he became a professional.

It doesn't seem like there's a huge sentimental attachment to the number, but it's something Leonard has never spoken about before. The 2x Finals MVP with zero social media, Kawhi Leonard is still the most mysterious man in the NBA.

