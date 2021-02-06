NewsGamedaySI.COM
Kawhi Leonard says playing an All-Star game is 'putting money over health'

Kawhi Leonard keeps it real about the All-Star game.
The NBA has decided to have an All-Star game, and it seems like none of the top players are happy about it - Kawhi Leonard included.

Last night, LeBron James said playing in an All-Star game this season was a "slap in the face." Giannis Antetokounmpo echoed the same sentiments as LeBron tonight. 

"I really don't care about the All-Star game," Giannis said. "I want to see my family. I want to go see my little brother in Spain. I want my brother to see me. I'm the same way. I've got zero energy, zero excitment."

Kawhi Leonard was asked about the possibility of playing in the All-Star game after playing the Celtics tonight, and he shared the same level of excitement.

Other players like De'Aaron Fox and John Wall have also criticized the move. Fox called it "stupid." Currently, Kawhi Leonard is ranked third on the list of All-Star forwards and would start in the All-Star game. Both he and Paul George would more than likely play in the game if it were to continue happening as planned.

It's not a good look for the NBA when arguably the top three players in the league all criticize the move to have an All-Star game. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard all don't want the game to happen - but is that enough?

