De’Aaron Fox Criticizes NBA’s ‘Stupid’ All-Star Game Plan

The 2021 All-Star Game is scheduled to be held in Atlanta on March 7, but one potential All-Star isn't exactly excited to attend if selected.

"If I'm going to be brutally honest, I think it's stupid," Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said following Sacramento's win over the Celtics on Wednesday night. "If we have to wear a mask and all this for a regular game, then what's the point of All-Star being back? Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is."

Fox noted he will attend the game if selected, adding he doesn't want to incur a "hefty fine" from the NBA.

The NBA originally canceled the 2021 All-Star Game in August 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns. But the league has reversed course in recent days. The All-Star Game and a slate of skills competitions will be held at State Farm Arena on the same day, with players later returning to their home markets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fox, 23, is in his fourth NBA season. He is averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game in 2020–21 shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Sacramento enters Thursday night No. 11 in the Western Conference at 10–11.