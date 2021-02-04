SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

De’Aaron Fox Criticizes NBA’s ‘Stupid’ All-Star Game Plan

Author:
Publish date:
de'aaron-fox-sacramento-kings

The 2021 All-Star Game is scheduled to be held in Atlanta on March 7, but one potential All-Star isn't exactly excited to attend if selected.

"If I'm going to be brutally honest, I think it's stupid," Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said following Sacramento's win over the Celtics on Wednesday night. "If we have to wear a mask and all this for a regular game, then what's the point of All-Star being back? Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is."

Fox noted he will attend the game if selected, adding he doesn't want to incur a "hefty fine" from the NBA. 

The NBA originally canceled the 2021 All-Star Game in August 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns. But the league has reversed course in recent days. The All-Star Game and a slate of skills competitions will be held at State Farm Arena on the same day, with players later returning to their home markets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Fox, 23, is in his fourth NBA season. He is averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game in 2020–21 shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Sacramento enters Thursday night No. 11 in the Western Conference at 10–11.

YOU MAY LIKE

de'aaron-fox-sacramento-kings
NBA

De’Aaron Fox Criticizes NBA’s ‘Stupid’ All-Star Game Plan

The 2021 All-Star Game is slated to be help in Atlanta on March 7.

Anthony Edwards dunk
Play
NBA

Be Patient With Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves rookie and No. 1 draft pick has struggled out of the gate, but you can see something special is materializing.

Side-by-side image of Brett Favre and Deshaun Watson
Play
Extra Mustard

Favre Had a Terrible Take About Watson’s Trade Request

And Watson’s agent recognized how hypocritical it is.

Candace Parker
Play
WNBA

WNBA Free Agency Report Cards: Which Teams Earned High Marks?

Which franchises made a leap and which regressed?

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Senior expert Michael Fabiano prepared his way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2021 season.

dCOVkleetkeller_HZ2
Play
Olympics

How Did Klete Keller Veer From His Lane?

On Jan. 6 the American swimmer went from Olympic hero to FBI target for his role in the U.S. Capitol siege. What happened here?

super-bowl-lv-predictions-chiefs-buccaneers-exper-picks
Play
NFL

Super Bowl LV Predictions: Picking the Winner, Score and MVP

Will the Chiefs repeat, or will Tom Brady win his seventh ring for the Buccaneers? The MMQB writers and editors make their picks.

st. john's
College Basketball

Julian Champagnie Leads St. John's to Upset Over No. 3 Villanova

Sophomore guard Julian Champagnie had 14 points and 13 rebounds as St. John's pulled off a 70-59 upset over No. 3 Villanova.