Kawhi Leonard on Clippers buying in: 'Everyone just wants to win. That's all I can say.'

It's only been 23 games, but the Clippers already have a different level of focus this year. There is a legitimate tangible game plan and a new level of chemistry that the team didn't have last year.

"I think everyone just wants to win," Kawhi Leonard said. "That's all I can say."

It was hard to tell what the Clippers' true identity was last season. They had moments of good ball movement, but for the most part, their offense felt stagnant. More than anything, their team relied on the individual talent of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Lou Williams, and Montrezl Harrell. This year, the roles are a lot more defined.

"We need everybody out there to know their position," Leonard said. "Know what spots to be in and just being vocal as well."

The Clippers will go 4-2 on a road trip that included the: Hawks, Heat, Magic, Knicks, Nets, and Cavs. At one point they were without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and they spent the entire trip without Patrick Beverley. They lost one game without Kawhi and George, and another game in a nail-biter against the Nets.

"I think we did a good job," Leonard said. "We dropped one last night in Brooklyn but we came and bounced back."

The rest of the month will have its challenges. This is their remaining schedule: Celtics, Kings, Wolves, Bulls, Cavs, Heat, Jazz, Jazz, Nets, Wizards, Grizzlies, Grizzlies, Bucks. The team flies home tonight and will get one day of rest before facing the Boston Celtics.