Kawhi Leonard Talks About Chemistry With Paul George After Game 3 Victory Against Jazz

Kawhi Leonard believes he and Paul George can still get better together.
Author:
Publish date:
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been a very interesting duo to watch. In some games, they look unstoppable offensively and defensively, and in other games, they both look incredibly subpar. After defeating the Jazz in a must-win Game 3, Leonard believes they can still get better.

"We came in with Doc Rivers last year and now we're playing with T-Lue," Leonard said. "Our chemistry's still growing."

While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are in their second year together, they are playing with completely different schemes. Both offensively and defensively, the LA Clippers look like a completely different team from last season. They shoot more threes, play more drop coverage defense, and play make more than ever before. In both years, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed considerable time, and the transition between coaching changes is still occurring.

"Two different coaches," Leonard said. "Coming from one set of plays, going to a new set. You have to rebuild a new chemistry from there. We're both out there trying to win a basketball game, and if one of us has it going, one of our teammates, we're going to look for him." 

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were incredibly underwhelming in Games 1 and 2 against the Utah Jazz. In a do-or-die Game 3, both All-Stars showed up when their team needed it most - the duo combined for 65 points on 54% shooting in Game 3. Game 4 is on Monday, and the Clippers will need that type of performance again to keep their season alive.

