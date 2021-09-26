Kawhi Leonard Unveils New Basketball Court in Moreno Valley

When Kawhi Leonard joined the LA Clippers in the summer of 2019, the ability to be back home and give back to his community was a primary motivation for him. Since arriving in Los Angeles, Kawhi has been heavily involved in the community. The Moreno Valley native has launched several projects since joining the Clippers, dating back to 2019 when he first donated one million backpacks to grade-school students in the area.

Kawhi Leonard's latest community investment was revealed Saturday morning when he spoke at the unveiling of the "Kawhi Leonard Basketball Court" in Moreno Valley. Kawhi's sister live-streamed the event on Instagram, where Kawhi can be seen taking pictures and signing autographs for the kids in attendance.

The Mayor of Moreno Valley thanked Kawhi for giving back to the city and helping unveil this new court at Weston Park. Kawhi also spoke at the unveiling ceremony, and said that "It is about the kids and the youth. That is what I am about. Just making the youth better and stronger."

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time Kawhi has invested in the Southern California youth. When he first arrived to Los Angeles as a member of the Clippers in 2019, he partnered with Baby2Baby to donate one million backpacks to kids in the city.

While being in Los Angeles as a member of the Clippers gives Kawhi the opportunity to compete for a championship each year, his pursuit of bettering the community he grew up in has been a vocal motivation of his, and this recent unveiling is another way in which that is being fulfilled.

Related Articles

Lawrence Frank Says "No One Knows" If Kawhi Leonard Will Return Next Season

Kawhi Leonard's Pre-Season Ranking Revealed

Steve Ballmer Thought About Changing Clippers Na