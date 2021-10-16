    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Khris Middleton Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Improved His Shot

    Getty Images

    Khris Middleton Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Improved His Shot

    Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is confident in Giannis Antetokounmpo's improved jumper
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The NBA world has been buzzing since reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashed a seemingly new and improved jump shot in a pre-season game against the Utah Jazz. Giannis, who is arguably already the league's most dominant player, has risen to this level of stardom without a reliable jump shot. According to his all-star teammate Khris Middleton, this could be changing.

    When asked about Giannis and his improved jumper, Middleton said, "I think his shot has gotten better every year, and his confidence has grown. He's spent many hours this summer working on that aspect of his game, like he has every single year. Hopefully he'll be able to keep reading which way the defense is playing him, and be able to mix it up a little more." Middleton added that instead of insisting on putting his head down and getting to the rim, Giannis could start saying, "If you guys are gonna back up off me, I will shoot this and I can make it."

    So far during the pre-season, Giannis has connected on four of his six attempts from deep, while also displaying several smooth mid-range jumpers. This is the same player who dropped 50 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks to clinch the NBA Finals just a few months ago. If he has indeed improved this aspect of his game, it will be hard to bet against him and the Bucks this season.

    Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's New Foul Rules

    Jimmy Butler Sends Message to Nets, Bucks, and 76ers

    Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Retirement Rumors

    middleton-giannis-bucks
    News

    Khris Middleton Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Improved His Shot

    just now
    USATSI_15441485-e1631824718789
    News

    Nicolas Batum Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like as a Leader

    5 hours ago
    usa_today_10361758.0
    News

    Blake Griffin Reveals Details of Jersey Retirement Ceremony Clippers Held For Him

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16904373_168384702_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Not Expected To Be Available Opening Night Against Warriors

    Oct 14, 2021
    blakedoc_crop_north
    News

    Blake Griffin Addresses Fractured Relationship With Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers

    Oct 14, 2021
    90
    News

    Blake Griffin Finally Reveals Details About Trade From Clippers

    Oct 14, 2021
    kyrie-irving-nets-absence-capitol-hill
    News

    Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Retirement Rumors

    Oct 13, 2021
    serge-ibaka
    News

    Serge Ibaka's Life Story Set to Become Animated Kids Series

    Oct 13, 2021