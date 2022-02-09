Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Out for Warriors Vs. Jazz

After a vintage performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson will be given a night off against the Utah Jazz.

Klay Thompson’s minutes-per-game limits may have been increased but the Golden State Warriors will remain cautious with the 10-year veteran, as he’s been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz.

According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Thompson will not play against Utah in Salt Lake City on the second leg of a two-game road trip for the Warriors.

Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL and Achilles tendon in back-to-back years, saw one of his finest performances since returning to the court less than a month ago.

Following a 23-point outing against the Sacramento Kings, Thompson put forth a vintage effort against the Oklahoma City Thunder, nailing two clutch-time three-pointers and contriubuting 21 points to sink the Thunder in their home arena.

““It was great to see Klay hit those back-to-back threes to kind of seal the win,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “Just fun to have him back, and he looks great out there. He’s moving great. It’s fun to be able to play him.”

Thompson’s minutes bump was announced just before the game against the Thunder as the younger Splash Brother, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, appeared to be in perfect shape to answer the call.

According to Kerr, Thompson’s conditioning is exactly where they need it to be and is encouraging as Golden State looks to make a strong push toward the All-Star break.

Nonetheless, the Warriors will give Thompson the night off against Utah ahead of a back-to-back that will end with a clash with the New York Knicks at Chase Center Thursday night. 

