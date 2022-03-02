Klay Thompson to Join Golden State Warriors in Dallas

The Golden State Warriors appear to be sending reinforcements to Dallas in the midst of a four game road trip.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors will be joined by starting guard Klay Thompson, who has been sidelined with an illness per the team. Thompson has missed Golden State’s last two games — both of which coming as losses.

"I don't know," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said when asked if Thompson will play agains the Mavericks Thursday night. "He'll meet us in Dallas so we'll see him tomorrow."

Thompson has played in a total of 17 games this year after returning in the beginning of January from a torn Achilles tendon and ACL in back-to-back seasons. Averaging 17.1 points and nearly four rebounds per contest, Thompson has quickly acclimated to the pace of the NBA after such a long time away from the court.

In all but one game he’s played in, Thompson has scored in the double digits, including a season-high 33-point outburst against the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

What looks most promising has been his three-point shooting, which currently sits just under 40 percent on the season.

Although Kerr did not disclose Thompson’s status for the rest of the road trip, his presence indicates that he’ll likely suit up at some point during the remaining three games.

Golden State has now lost two consecutive games and six of its last eight. Its most recent loss came in the form of a 129-114 blowout, courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the staggering loss, Golden State shot just 13-for-45 from the three-point line. While Thompson won’t make up for all of that off-target shooting, he’ll surely help a reeling Golden State team still looking to stop the bleeding three-quarters of the way through the regular season.