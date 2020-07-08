AllClippers
LA Clippers to begin Practicing in Orlando Bubble on Friday

Farbod Esnaashari

We're one step closer to the NBA coming back. Teams are making their way to the bubble this week, and will soon be practicing.

The NBA released the practice schedule for the season restart today, and the LA Clippers are set to begin practice on Friday, at 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST. 

Practice Schedule

The Clippers will begin these practices without guard Landry Shamet, as he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4th. As mentioned in a previous article, there's a chance he could return for intersquad scrimmages or the opening night game.  For those who need a refresher on the upcoming schedule, here's what lies ahead:

  • July 7-9: Teams travel to Orlando
  • July 9-10: Team training camps begin in Orlando
  • July 22-28: Intersquad scrimmages
  • July 30: Season restarts with "seeding games"
  • Aug 14: Conclusion of seeding games, non-playoff teams leave Orlando
  • Aug 15-16: Play-in games (if necessary)
  • Aug 17: Playoffs begin
  • Oct 13: Latest possible end date for NBA finals

As teams begin their practices on July 9th, so will the media availability for the players. Expect to see a breath of fresh life in basketball content around the board once the practices start.

One thing to note is that the regular season will run from July 30th - August 17th. That gives players exactly 16 days to get into game shape and be ready for a championship run. It's not ideal, and could potentially result in some injuries. Much has been said about this season having a potential asterisk, and personally speaking, that only happens if the entire season is derailed in injuries.

The NBA season resumes in precisely 22 days. Until then, we're talking about practice.

