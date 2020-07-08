AllClippers
Don't Rule Landry Shamet out for the Season

Farbod Esnaashari

Last week, Landry Shamet tested positive for COVID-19. He was the first member of the LA Clippers roster to do so, and it resulted in the team's training facility getting shutdown. Fans seems to believe his positive test means that he'll be out for the season, but he's not.

Don't forget, any player that tested positive since the league started mandatory testing has to clear two negative tests and a health clearance before flying with the team. 

Landry Shamet tested positive on July 4th. Assuming he had a mild case, the fourteen-day recovery period gives him a return date of July 18th. Even if he has to wait a little longer, there is no reason why he shouldn't make the July 30th opening night debut.

Granted, there is a chance that things take a turn for the worse, and Shamet would have to wait beyond 3 weeks for a full recovery. From what we've seen out of most NBA players, that doesn't necessarily seem to be the case. Until we hear of that being the case with Landry, there shouldn't be a need to panic.

There is some concern with the recent wave of Brooklyn Nets' players opting out of the season due to testing positive for COVID-19. However, the situation is different for a team that's in the 7th seed without their two superstar star players, and one that's favored to win an NBA championship. The incentive to play simply isn't the same.

Landry Shamet is on day three of his COVID-19 recovery. When day ten comes around on July 14th, there will be a better understanding of his return date. Expect Landry to miss scrimmages and practices, but not actual games yet.

