LA Clippers Collaborate With Crenshaw Skate Club For Limited-Edition Release

The LA Clippers are collaborating with the famous Crenshaw Skate Club for a limited-edition release in a partnership with origins that began with love.

Eighteen-year-old Tobey McIntosh is the founder of the Crenshaw Skate Club. He grew up a Clipper fan, attended games as a child with his dad, and is now having members of the Clippers wear his merchandise - it's a fan's dream come true.

It's a collaboration born out of fandom and a shared vision of LA's future. That shared vision includes the "CSC's values of inclusion and representation in SoCal skateboard culture." The Clippers believe it's a natural fit with their commitment to empowering the next generation.

The new collection includes: T-shirts, a hoodie, a crew neck, and a snapback hat. Every single one of these items will feature new artwork by Tobey McIntosh.

Tobey's story and partnership with the Clippers is one that exemplifies following your dreams. He's a child who grew up in Crenshaw, created a community, and is currently a student at Stanford University. Tobey grew up skating with his friends around Leimert Park, where he'd eventually create the Crenshaw Skate Club at the age of 14. He never saw anyone who looked like him represented in skate culture, so he created his own culture. What began as printing simple t-shirts for him and his friends, evolved into a growing business that partnered with global companies like Jordan Brand Lacoste.

This partnership has a meaning beyond the merchandise. It's a full-circle moment of following your dreams, staying true to yourself, and working hard to realize your dreams.