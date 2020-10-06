SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Doc Rivers Says Blown 3-1 Lead Will Bother Him Until He Wins Again

Garrett Chorpenning

When former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers was officially introduced as the new coach of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, discussion points ranged from what he plans to do with his new roster to the constant stress that comes with the job. 

Rivers also spent some time talking about LA's most recent blunder: Blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

"I'm always a guy that looks forward," Rivers said. "I think you have to keep it going and keep moving... As far as what went wrong, we had a 3-1 lead and didn't [win]. I love that we got up 3-1. It tells us that we're doing something great. What I didn't like is we didn't close. That's something that I do evaluate and look at, and it's something that'll bother me for a long time until we win here."

Rivers mentioned the difficulty of playing in the bubble and dealing with Covid-19 as two other factors that made this a particularly harsh season to finish.

Additionally, Rivers said that he was ready for a break from coaching, but the Philadelphia job was simply too good to pass up, as he saw it as an opportunity to get right back to competing for his next NBA title. 

Rivers reportedly received calls from three NBA franchises that were willing to meet with him and discuss the future, though he only ended up meeting with Philadelphia.

With Rivers gone, the Clippers are among a group of five organizations that are currently without a head coach, including the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Landry Shamet: 'I’ve thrived on doubt and negativity my entire life'

Landry Shamet broke his silence after the Clippers early playoff loss

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers Nearly Took Break From Coaching After Leaving LA Clippers

During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers says he nearly took a break from coaching after leaving the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Jimmy Butler had plans to meet with Clippers and Lakers

Jimmy Butler could have taken his talents to Los Angeles

Farbod Esnaashari

Former Clippers J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes Revisit 2015 Collapse to Rockets

Former Clippers J.J. Redick and Matt Barnes revisited the team's historic collapse in the 2015 NBA Playoffs to the Rockets in the latest episode of All The Smoke.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Offseason Targets: Why Nerlens Noel is a Perfect Fit in LA

The LA Clippers are in desperate need of a defensive-minded backup big. Nerlens Noel fits the role to perfection.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on joining Sixers: 'We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia'

Doc Rivers has already embraced Philadelphia

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Tyronn Lue meeting with LA Clippers on Saturday

The Clippers head coach interviewing process is officially beginning.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue to Meet with New Orleans Pelicans

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue will reportedly meet with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in regards to their open head coaching position.

Garrett Chorpenning

Tony Allen on the Clippers collapse: 'The stars didn't show up'

Tony Allen doesn't believe Doc Rivers deserves all the blame

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Former LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Strikes Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers has reportedly agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Garrett Chorpenning