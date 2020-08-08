Doc Rivers says LA Clippers have had Just Three Healthy Practices this Season

The LA Clippers have struggled with health all season long, and that's continued into the bubble.

Doc Rivers' title-chasing squad is roughly two weeks out from the beginning of the Playoffs, and the team still hasn't had its full roster available for a single game in Orlando.

That won't be changing anytime soon, either. Patrick Beverley will miss his second straight game on Saturday as he recovers from a calf injury, and Montrezl Harrell — while he's reportedly on his way back to the bubble — likely won't be back in top shape until the postseason rolls around.

Following LA's win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Rivers spoke a bit about his team's inability to stay healthy this year:

"It would be nice to have a stretch where our whole team was available, practicing and playing. But we haven't had that all year... I think it's been three [practices] with the entire group."

Fortunately, LA's reserves have stepped up in the absence of key players all year long.

Guys like Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Patrick Patterson and Rodney McGruder have all been forced into larger roles than they're used to on several occasions this season, and for the most part, they've done a great job of carrying that additional weight.

Mann, Coffey and McGruder have all filled in on nights when Lou Williams and Paul George haven't been available, while Patterson — an afterthought of free agency — has made 55 appearances and 18 starts and played surprisingly good defense against Anthony Davis.

All things considered, it's incredible that the Clippers are in a position to contend for the NBA Finals. At 46-22, LA has one of the best records in the NBA and has looked the part of a title favorite, even with all of its patchwork lineups and young contributors.

If the Clippers can have a fully healthy stretch during the postseason, they're going to be one of the most difficult teams to eliminate.