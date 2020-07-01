Doc Rivers Expects Lou Williams, Full LA Clippers Roster to Play in Orlando

It sounds as though the LA Clippers will have their full roster available once the NBA season resumes later this month.

During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday morning, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he expects Lou Williams and the rest of the team to make the trip down to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World.

"All indications is that yes he is [playing]," Rivers said. "Obviously up until we get on the plane anything can happen, but I do expect Lou to be with us. I would be very surprised if he's not."

When asked if any players would be opting out, Rivers said he didn't think so, but that he would support players who did as there are "very valid reasons" for them to do so.

Williams had been vocal over the past few weeks about his concerns regarding a return to play, worrying that it would distract from some of the ongoing social issues in the United States, like police brutality and systemic racism. Just over a week ago, Williams said he was "50/50" on returning.

LA will get a big boost offensively with Williams on the floor. The 33-year-old is averaging 18.7 points and a team-high 5.7 assists per game this season, and he's done so with relative efficiency. Only Landry Shamet and Paul George are taking and making more three-pointers on the team.

The Clippers won't be the only team bringing their full roster to Florida. In the Eastern Conference, both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will reportedly have a full party as well.

The LA Clippers will fly out to Orlando on July 8.