Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers Hope Serge Ibaka Will Return Before Playoffs Begin

LA Clippers Hope Serge Ibaka Will Return Before Playoffs Begin

The big man has missed 29 games due to a lower back injury.
Author:
Publish date:

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The big man has missed 29 games due to a lower back injury.

LA Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue stated on Tuesday that the team hopes Serge Ibaka will return to action before the postseason begins.

Ibaka has missed the last 29 straight games due to what the Clippers organization has described as “lower back tightness.”

He joined the team on their final road trip, which will consist of away games against the Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Ibaka was seen in his warm-up gear on the sidelines during Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors (a shame he wasn’t in one of his swanky outfits, or as he calls them, “art”), but the team did not upgrade him to “doubtful” or “questionable” on their injury report prior to the game. (These labels are usually an indicator that a player is a game or two away from returning.)

Lue also confirmed during the pregame interview that, regardless of Ibaka’s status, Ivica Zubac will remain the starting center entering the postseason. Zubac has been solid as the starting five in Ibaka’s stead, averaging 10.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in 26.7 minutes through 29 starts. Even still, the Clippers will need Ibaka in some capacity if they hope to contend for a title. As good as DeMarcus Cousins has looked offensively as a backup center, his defensive immobility might make him unplayable against opposing playoff offenses.

The Clippers will likely give an update on Ibaka’s status prior to Thursday’s game against Charlotte, which tips off at 4 p.m. 

Related Stories

Tyronn Lue Confirms Ivica Zubac Will Be the Starting Center Moving Forward

Nick Nurse Reveals Thoughts About Serge Ibaka Leaving Raptors for Clippers

Who Should the LA Clippers Want to Play in the First Round of the Playoffs?

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) reacts to his three-point basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Hope Serge Ibaka Will Return Before Playoffs Begin

USATSI_15883567_168384702_lowres
News

Tyronn Lue Confirms Ivica Zubac Will Be the Starting Center Moving Forward

USATSI_15526277_168384702_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Reveals Thoughts About Serge Ibaka Leaving Raptors For Clippers

USATSI_16013984
News

LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Feb 11, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) celebrate after Westbrook hit a three-point basket during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 120-111. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George Calls Russell Westbrook The 'Triple Double King'

USATSI_16013795_168384702_lowres
News

Raptors Missing Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby Against Clippers

USATSI_16055505
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the New York Knicks

USATSI_15510115_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Julius Randle Drawing Inspiration From Him