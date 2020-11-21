Report: JaMychal Green Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Denver Nuggets

Montrezl Harrell isn't the only member of the LA Clippers leaving town this offseason.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, former Clippers forward JaMychal Green has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, thus leaving a sizable hole in LA's depth chart.

Denver was reported to have interest in both Green and Marcus Morris earlier in the night, though it felt like a longshot at the time. However, after Morris re-signed with the Clippers and former Nuggets forward Jerami Grant took on a three-year, $60 million deal from the Detroit Pistons, it makes sense that Denver went all-in on Green.

According to The LA Times' Andrew Greif, Denver pursued Green in free agency in 2019 as well.

Green played some of the best basketball of his career in a Clippers uniform, serving as a steady rebounder and scorer off the bench. His three-point shot continued to improve in his second year in Los Angeles, as he brought his number of attempts up to a career-high 3.8 per game.

Green always saved his best play for the postseason. In 19 appearances for LA over two seasons, he posted averages of 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while converting 47.8% of his looks from beyond the arc.

The Clippers are going to miss his ability to space the floor, but only if the franchise can't find another big to replace him. Serge Ibaka can still be had in LA's price range, and he connected on 38.5% of his looks from three in 2019-2020. He's also taller and a better defender overall, so there's still a chance that LA could benefit from missing out on Green.