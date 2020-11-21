Report: LA Clippers Return Marcus Morris on Four-Year Deal

Marcus Morris is back — and it appears he's in it for the long haul.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have reportedly re-signed Morris to a four-year deal worth $64 million.

It's no surprise that the Clippers made Morris a priority of the offseason. The franchise gave up several key assets in February to trade for him (including Jerome Robinson, Moe Harkless and multiple first-round picks), and he ended up being one of the team's most consistent performers by season's end.

He became especially useful in the playoffs, averaging a little under 12 points per game and converting 47.5% of his three-point attempts. His shooting kept opposing defenses honest and helped lessen the load carried by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

On top of that, Morris' size and two-way skillset made him one of the best 3-and-D wings on the market this offseason. He may not be a seamless fit, but in time, Morris should continue to improve the situation in Los Angeles.

On the year, Morris posted averages of 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists between the Knicks and the Clippers.

Morris joins Patrick Patterson in agreeing to run things back with LA, though that hasn't been the case for each of the team's free agents.

JaMychal Green opted-out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent earlier in the week, and Montrezl Harrell signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Green could still return to the Clippers on a new contract, though he's bound to garner plenty of interest from contending teams looking to add size and three-point shooting.