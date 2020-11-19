Report: LA Clippers Acquire Jay Scrubb in Swap with Brooklyn Nets

The LA Clippers made another move to cap off the night, swapping the 57th overall pick with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire 55th overall selection Jay Scrubb.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report the deal.

Scrubb, a 20-year-old swingman, hails from John A. Logan College, a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) program. He earned First-Team NJCAA All-American honors in each of his two seasons and was named the NJCAA Player of the Year in 2020.

Scrubb was also a finalist for the Kentucky Mr. Basketball award in 2018.

For his career, Scrubb holds averages of 21.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest and shot 50.1% from the floor and 39.5% from three-point range.

Scrubb has an NBA body at 6-feet-6-inches and 200 pounds, and his 6-foot-10-inch wingspan is something that makes him a bit more desirable as well.

It's tough to say how well Scrubb will fare against NBA-level talent given his experience, but he should have a few years to refine his game in the G League with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

For a late-second round pick, though, Scrubb is the perfect player for a contending team like LA to gamble on. If he pans out, the front office could have unearthed a real gem here. If not, LA isn't really losing anything. Low risk, potentially high reward.

Scrubb's selection rounds out a surprisingly busy night for the Clippers, which saw them trade Landry Shamet and Rodney McGruder in a package to acquire Luke Kennard and land 33rd overall pick Daniel Oturu via the New York Knicks.