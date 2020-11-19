SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Daniel Oturu via Trade With New York Knicks

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers reportedly acquired Minnesota big Daniel Oturu from the New York Knicks on Wednesday night after trading into the early-second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Oturu was selected by New York with the 33rd overall selection and was dealt to LA in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.

Oturu, who played alongside Amir Coffey in college, averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his sophomore season. He's considered to be a more traditional center and is a bit slow outside of the paint on defense, though he's flashed the potential to become a floor-spacer on offense.

The big man converted 36.5% of his 52 three-point attempts this past season, which suggests it's something he could add to his arsenal in time.

The Clippers didn't give up much to acquire him (see above), but the pick is a bit interesting given LA's depth down low. 

LA already has a solid starting big in Ivica Zubac, while Montrezl Harrell and Mfiondu Kabengele fill the reserve roles. JaMychal Green is also capable of playing the five, and Joakim Noah is still on the roster as well.

Even if Harrell and Green both leave in free agency — something that isn't expected at this point — it's hard to find a place for Oturu to fit in.

Perhaps he'll be more of a project big and spend a few years with LA's G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Regardless, it seems like it could be a while before we see Oturu earning minutes at the NBA level.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Jay Scrubb in Swap with Brooklyn Nets

The LA Clippers acquired 55th overall Jay Scrubb from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Garrett Chorpenning

Who Are the LA Clippers Getting in Luke Kennard?

The LA Clippers reportedly acquired Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Luke Kennard in a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers not pursuing a James Harden trade

The Clippers aren't in the James Harden race

Farbod Esnaashari

Rumor: Chris Paul Preferred Trade to LA Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sending Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, though his preferred trade destination may have been the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George makes fun of himself in Engagement photo: 'She got a ring first'

Paul George can handle a joke

Farbod Esnaashari

Three Second-Round Draft Targets for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers may not have a first-round selection this year, but there are a few gems worth looking at late in the second.

Garrett Chorpenning

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard wants Chris Paul to join Clippers

Chris Paul may reunite with his former team

Farbod Esnaashari

Should the LA Clippers Trade for Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook could be on the trade market this offseason, and the LA Clippers are reportedly among those interested. Is Westbrook really worth dealing for?

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard sends Snoop Dogg a Special Gift

Kawhi may be on the Clippers, but Snoop still has love

Farbod Esnaashari

This is how the NBA handles the Salary Cap during COVID-19

Salary Cap expert Larry Coon provides crucial insight about next season

Farbod Esnaashari