Report: LA Clippers Acquire Daniel Oturu via Trade With New York Knicks

The LA Clippers reportedly acquired Minnesota big Daniel Oturu from the New York Knicks on Wednesday night after trading into the early-second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Oturu was selected by New York with the 33rd overall selection and was dealt to LA in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.

Oturu, who played alongside Amir Coffey in college, averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his sophomore season. He's considered to be a more traditional center and is a bit slow outside of the paint on defense, though he's flashed the potential to become a floor-spacer on offense.

The big man converted 36.5% of his 52 three-point attempts this past season, which suggests it's something he could add to his arsenal in time.

The Clippers didn't give up much to acquire him (see above), but the pick is a bit interesting given LA's depth down low.

LA already has a solid starting big in Ivica Zubac, while Montrezl Harrell and Mfiondu Kabengele fill the reserve roles. JaMychal Green is also capable of playing the five, and Joakim Noah is still on the roster as well.

Even if Harrell and Green both leave in free agency — something that isn't expected at this point — it's hard to find a place for Oturu to fit in.

Perhaps he'll be more of a project big and spend a few years with LA's G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Regardless, it seems like it could be a while before we see Oturu earning minutes at the NBA level.