Kawhi Leonard Praises Doc Rivers for Passing Red Auerbach in All-Time Wins

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers' 126-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday was a special one for coach Doc Rivers. Not only was it his team's first win in the bubble, but it was his 939th career victory — enough to surpass Boston Celtics legend Red Auerbach for 11th place on the list of the NBA's all-time winningest coaches.

After the game, star forward Kawhi Leonard had a lot to say about Rivers' achievement and his mentality.

"It's amazing. It's only so many coaches that could get to that mark. I think he's top 15, top 11 now. I'm excited for him. But he's a coach that's not really worried about that stat. He's trying to focus on the main goal, and that's winning a championship. Yeah, he never really talks about himself. It's a team thing. I respect him."

Rivers' post-game comments certainly back-up Leonard's statement — when asked about the milestone, he quickly shifted the credit everyone but himself and said he didn't know he had overtaken Auerbach.

"For me, I've been very fortunate. I've had unreal players and unreal coaches. I've had great staff and great ownership that have allowed me to coach this long. Under the circumstances, it's pretty cool."

Rivers has a chance to make history again very soon, too. With tonight's victory, he's now just five wins short of tying Bill Fitch for 10th all-time — something he could achieve before the Clippers begin their all-important title chase later this month. 

Rivers will aim to earn No. 940 on Tuesday when LA returns to action against the Phoenix Suns.

