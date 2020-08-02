AllClippers
LA Clippers put on Three-Point Clinic in Blowout Win over Pelicans

Garrett Chorpenning

We knew the LA Clippers would bounce back from their tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, but nobody could have predicted how dominant they would look against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Behind the hot shooting of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and a multitude of others, the Clippers routed the Pelicans by a final score of 126-103 and set a few records along the way.

The big takeaway: LA was on fire from three-point range tonight. 10 of the team's 13 active players knocked down at least one bucket from beyond the arc, with George sinking eight of his 11 attempts. In all, the Clippers shot 25-of-47 from deep — a franchise record for makes in a single game. 

"At that point, it's just finding the open man," George said after the game. "When the team gets going like that, you want to share the ball because you want everybody to be a part of that. I thought it was contagious tonight."

Beyond the shooting, the Clippers played an extremely complete game before garbage time set in. LA led by as many as 42 points on the night and surpassed the century mark with three minutes left in the third quarter. 

Moreover, the Pelicans' starters were limited to just 44 points, with Brandon Ingram scoring the bulk of them. Rookie phenom Zion Williamson logged seven points and five rebounds in 14 minutes of action and was defended by Leonard on several possessions.

With the win, the Clippers move to 45-21 on the season and 1-1 in the bubble. The team will get Sunday and Monday off before taking on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

