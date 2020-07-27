After testing positive for the coronavirus on July 4, LA Clippers guard Landry Shamet has made his way to the NBA bubble for the first time.

The 23-year-old flew to Orlando on Saturday, and on Sunday, he shared a view of his room to his Instagram story.

He'll need to quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours and pass a few coronavirus tests before he can rejoin the team, but it's looking like the Clippers will have one of their best shooters back very soon.

Due to the timing of his arrival, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be ready for the Clippers' scrimmage with the Sacramento Kings on Monday afternoon. That said, if he's up to speed on his conditioning and looks good in practice, there's reason to believe he'll play in LA's opening night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30.

The Clippers may need him there, too. With the news of Lou Williams' extended quarantine period, LA will need some additional shot creation and play-making in his absence. Reggie Jackson should see more minutes as well, but if Shamet is good to go, the Clippers will have another weapon available to help space the floor.

On the year, Shamet is averaging 9.7 points per game and making 39.2% of his attempts from three-point range — an efficient rate, even if his accuracy has dipped a bit compared to last season.

It's been an up-and-down year overall for Shamet, but the second-year guard has had to deal with a bit of adversity along the way.

He missed 17 consecutive games between Nov. 11 and Dec. 14 with an ankle injury, and from the time of his return to the All-Star break, he made nearly 43% of his looks from three. However, from the end of the break to the suspension of the season on March 11, Shamet's rate from deep dipped down to 28.2% — a dramatic change.

It's hardly a reason to be concerned, especially since Shamet can get hot in an instant, but it is something to monitor throughout the seeding games as LA approaches the postseason.

With Shamet and Ivica Zubac in the bubble, the Clippers are close to having their full roster together again.