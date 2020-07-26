AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

What Lou Williams' 10-Day Quarantine Means for the LA Clippers

Garrett Chorpenning

The NBA has reportedly finished up its investigation into Lou Williams, and the LA Clippers guard is now facing a 10-day quarantine for visiting a gentlemen's club while out of the Orlando bubble, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Williams will miss the team's first two seeding games — meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans — as a result.

The star reserve was excused to leave campus earlier in the week to tend to a family emergency. Williams did attend a funeral while in Atlanta, but also confirmed to the league that he stopped by the Magic City gentlemen's club for some food — an action he was not permitted to do. 

He arrived back in the bubble on Saturday and immediately started his quarantine, but it'll be a while before Clippers fans see him back on the court. The next game he's eligible to perform in isn't scheduled to take place until Tuesday, Aug. 4, against the Phoenix Suns. 

Williams is a significant part of this year's Clippers team, so the absence will sting. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 18.7 points and a career-high 5.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per game and is a front-runner for this year's Sixth Man of the Year award.

That said, the Clippers have the personnel to make do without Williams for those first few games. Reggie Jackson, a play-making point guard that's been red-hot from the field could see an increase in minutes in his absence, while guys like Terance Mann, Amir Coffey or Rodney McGruder could get spot minutes to make up the remaining difference. 

LA has been particularly short-handed as of late, as Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage for various reasons. Harrell and Beverley have been dealing with their own family matters, while Zubac and Shamet are en route to Orlando for the first time. 

Williams' quarantine may hurt the Clippers in the short-term, but the crafty guard will still be able to participate in a majority of the team's seeding games and will ultimately be good to go for the postseason as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers' Bench Draws Praise from Doc Rivers in Comeback Win over Wizards

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was pleased with the effort the team's second unit put on display in its 105-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams Back in NBA Orlando Bubble, Under 10-Day Quarantine

Doc Rivers says Lou Williams is back in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell Rejoining LA Clippers in Orlando Bubble

LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell is on his way back to Orlando to join his team in the NBA bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Ivica Zubac on his way to join LA Clippers in bubble

Sources have confirmed Ivica Zubac is on his way to the bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. to Leave NBA Bubble in September for Birth of Son

The LA Clippers will be down an important role player in the Playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Lou Williams has left the NBA Orlando bubble

Another Clipper is gone from the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams: Having no fans will make players 'create energy for themselves'

The team with the most excitement, has home court

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell: 'I’m the modern-day Rodman, for real'

The two big men are built from the same mold

Farbod Esnaashari

Joakim Noah on his LA Clippers Debut: 'It felt good to play basketball again'

Following his LA Clippers debut on Wednesday, Joakim Noah spoke a bit about what it was like to be on the floor again.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams says he and Montrezl Harrell Deserve Sixth Man of the Year Award

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams believes both he and his teammate, Montrezl Harrell, deserve to win this year's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari