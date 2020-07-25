Lou Williams back in NBA Orlando bubble, now being investigated

After what seemed to be wild 24 hours, Lou Williams is back in the NBA bubble.

Doc Rivers confirmed in a press conference that Lou Williams was back in Orlando with the rest of the Clippers. When asked about Williams, Rivers said "he's back here, I can tell you that much."

Williams has been the talk of the NBA, as it seems he may have partied with rapper Jack Harlow while outside of the bubble.

Williams' excused reason for leaving the bubble was to attend a funeral. According to Ramona Shelburne, Williams told NBA security that he did go to the Magic City gentleman's club for a short time on Thursday night.

Due to the nature of the circumstances, Williams is now being investigated by the NBA. The investigation will determine how long he'll be in the quarantine process. His quarantine can range anywhere from 4 days to 10 days. If Williams is forced to quarantine for the higher end of that range, he'd have to miss at least one game of the season's restart.

The situation is something head coach Doc Rivers definitely isn't happy with.

"I can't share much with his journey because I wasn't on that journey with him," Rivers said. "Obviously those [photos] got out and that's something we obviously didn't enjoy seeing or liked.”

The Clippers were missing an entire rotation's worth of players during the past two weeks in the bubble. Fortunately for them, they're now starting to get the pieces back. Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac, and Montrezl Harrell are on their way. Unfortunately for them, there's a chance Lou Williams will have to quarantine during opening night in Disney World.