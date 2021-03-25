NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

The LA Clippers are reportedly trading Lou Williams to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran guard Rajon Rondo.
© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

It's the end of an era in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers are trading Lou Williams and two future second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

The 35-year-old guard won his second NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 before signing a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Hawks during the offseason. He hasn't played much for Atlanta this season, but Rondo is well-known for his playmaking ability and postseason success. 

Williams has enjoyed plenty of success with the Clippers over the last four seasons, including averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game in 2017-18. Williams also picked up two Sixth Man of the Year awards in the process and became the highest-scoring bench player in the history of the NBA. In last night's win over the San Antonio Spurs, Williams scored his 15,000th career point. 

It's unclear what Rondo's exact role with the Clippers will be, but it feels safe to assume that he'll become a secondary playmaker off the bench who could also start in games when LA is without Patrick Beverley. Moving Williams should also clear the way for Luke Kennard to take on a larger role off the bench. 

The NBA trade deadline is set for 12:00 p.m. PT. 

Jan 22, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
