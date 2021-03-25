NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Marcus Morris Sr. Says Lou Williams is 'the Greatest Sixth Man Ever'

Marcus Morris Sr. Says Lou Williams is 'the Greatest Sixth Man Ever'

The LA Clippers guard scored his 15,000th career point on Wednesday against the Spurs.
Author:
Publish date:

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers guard scored his 15,000th career point on Wednesday against the Spurs.

On the night that Lou Williams scored his 15,000th career point, his teammate Marcus Morris Sr. gave the highest of praise to the sixth man.

Williams has a pretty strong case for that honor. He’s the all-time leading scorer in terms of points off the bench with nearly 13,000 points, leading second-place Jamal Crawford by 1,500 points. He’s also the leading scorer in terms of averages at 13.9 points per game off the bench.

In regards to the trophy itself, Williams and Crawford are the only two players in the 37-year history of the award to win it three times. It’s safe to say that if Williams did have any competition for the title of greatest sixth man ever, it would be Crawford.

That is not to say that there have not been greater players to win the award in a given season. Hall-of-Famers like Kevin McHale and Bobby Jones have won it, and Bill Walton and James Harden each hold the honor of winning both Sixth Man of the Year and MVP at different points in their careers. But when it comes to players whose style of play is perfectly suited for a bench role, Williams probably fits the bill better than anyone in history. He’s a scoring machine, an excellent distributor, and can get his team easy baskets when they are in need of a spark off the bench.

Related Stories

Paul George Believes Jrue Holiday is Toughest Defender He's Faced

Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka Won't Travel to San Antonio with LA Clippers

Report: LA Clippers Potential Suitors for Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon

USATSI_14774825
News

Marcus Morris Sr. Says Lou Williams is 'the Greatest Sixth Man Ever'

USATSI_13666047_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Believes Jrue Holiday is Toughest Defender He's Faced

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) reacts to his three-point basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Adding Andre Drummond

USATSI_15400765
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Mar 2, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) passes the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka Won't Travel With LA Clippers to San Antonio

USATSI_14665427_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Exploring Multi-Team Trades for Lonzo Ball

USATSI_15457221_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Thunder Hoping to Have Final Offers for George Hill by Wednesday

Jan 9, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (left) in the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Potential Suitors for Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon