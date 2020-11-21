Report: Montrezl Harrell Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Montrezl Harrell is reportedly leaving the LA Clippers — but he isn't going very far.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Moreover, The LA Times' Brad Turner reports that Harrell turned down a larger offer from the Charlotte Hornets to join LeBron James and the Lakers.

Harrell's decision may come as a surprise to some, but the writing was on the wall with his departure. Harrell had supposedly ruffled a few feathers in the locker room, first after being openly critical of the team after a loss in January and again in the postseason when he reportedly got into a "heated exchange" with Paul George.

His presence with the purple and gold should only add to the rivalry between the Clippers and Lakers.

Harrell also struggled throughout the postseason for LA, which surely played a role in how the franchise approached his contract this offseason. Ultimately, his asking price may have been more than the Clippers were willing to offer.

With him off the table, the Clippers can begin to seek out a replacement center to play behind Ivica Zubac. Given Harrell's weaknesses on defense and the glass, LA should keep an eye on players like Nerlens Noel, who are more imposing rim protectors and can still provide some easy offense.

For now, expect the Clippers to prioritize re-signing Marcus Morris and JaMychal Green, who provide some extra depth at the four and five.