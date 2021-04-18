LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Questionable vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

After missing his fourth-straight game on Friday night, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is officially listed as questionable to make his return for Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Clippers announced this evening.

Leonard has been struggling with a sore foot over the last several games, and his status has previously been described as "day-to-day" by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. He was considered questionable ahead of Friday's bout with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he ultimately sat out. Despite traveling with the team for their three-game road trip, Leonard was not active for any of the contests.

Leonard has struggled to stay on the floor so far this season, missing 13 of a possible 58 games. However, he's only missed one game due to rest — the remainder have all come on account of various injuries or due to health and safety protocols.

Fortunately, the Clippers have been able to rely heavily on All-Star forward Paul George in Leonard's absence, who has played some of the best basketball of his career lately. The 30-year-old has dropped 30 or more points in five consecutive contests, guiding the Clippers to a 4-1 record.

If Leonard is unable to play on Sunday night, look for George to become the focal part of LA's offense.

The LA Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. PST.

