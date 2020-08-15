SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Report: Montrezl Harrell Could Make Bubble Debut on Monday

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell hasn't played an NBA game since March 10 — and he won't play again until the LA Clippers begin their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Harrell is expected to clear quarantine on Monday — more than a week after he returned to the bubble — and will be eligible to play in Game 1.

LA's star reserve traveled with the team to the bubble earlier last month but left on July 17 to tend to a family emergency. Unfortunately, Harrell's grandmother passed while he was away from the team, which led to his extended absence.

Given Harrell's lack of reps, it'll be interesting to see how much he's used in the Clippers' first playoff game. Coach Doc Rivers has said that he won't hesitate to throw Harrell right back in the mix, but obviously, he'll have his limitations.

On the year, Harrell is averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in just under 29 minutes per game; good enough for him to be named a finalist for this year's Sixth Man of the Year award, along with teammate Lou Williams.

Together, the duo puts up a little under 40 points a night for a bench that leads the league in scoring.

LA will need that scoring against Dallas, too. The Mavericks have the league's best offensive rating and score 117.0 points per game.

Game 1 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will take place on Monday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The contest will air on ESPN and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ivica Zubac believes he can shine in Mavericks playoff series

Zubac is looking forward to the Mavs series

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The LA Clippers won't have Montrezl Harrell for their final seeding game of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers-Mavericks Playoff Schedule has been Released

The Clippers-Mavericks playoff series begins Monday

Farbod Esnaashari

Marcus Morris says He's Ready to 'Do the Dirty Work' to Help the LA Clippers Win

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris is prepared to do whatever it takes to help his new team win an NBA title.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers says current NBA players give him hope about social justice

Rivers is impressed with the current crop of NBA players

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers react to facing Mavericks in playoffs: 'It's going to be a hell of a series'

The Clippers will officially start the playoffs with the Mavs

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers 'Hopeful' Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverley are Healthy for Playoffs

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers hopes Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverley will be healthy for the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but can't say for sure just yet.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets

The LA Clippers will be without several important players for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Paul George reached out to Damian Lillard

Paul George wanted to clear the air with Dame.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Ct33

Lou Williams Hypes Montrezl Harrell: 'I feel sorry for the guys on the other team'

LA Clippers star Lou Williams is excited to see his teammate and friend, Montrezl Harrell, get back to work.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33