Report: Montrezl Harrell Could Make Bubble Debut on Monday

Montrezl Harrell hasn't played an NBA game since March 10 — and he won't play again until the LA Clippers begin their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Harrell is expected to clear quarantine on Monday — more than a week after he returned to the bubble — and will be eligible to play in Game 1.

LA's star reserve traveled with the team to the bubble earlier last month but left on July 17 to tend to a family emergency. Unfortunately, Harrell's grandmother passed while he was away from the team, which led to his extended absence.

Given Harrell's lack of reps, it'll be interesting to see how much he's used in the Clippers' first playoff game. Coach Doc Rivers has said that he won't hesitate to throw Harrell right back in the mix, but obviously, he'll have his limitations.

On the year, Harrell is averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in just under 29 minutes per game; good enough for him to be named a finalist for this year's Sixth Man of the Year award, along with teammate Lou Williams.

Together, the duo puts up a little under 40 points a night for a bench that leads the league in scoring.

LA will need that scoring against Dallas, too. The Mavericks have the league's best offensive rating and score 117.0 points per game.

Game 1 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will take place on Monday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The contest will air on ESPN and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.