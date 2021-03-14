LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info
After handling the Golden State Warriors late last week, the LA Clippers are gearing up for what should be an exciting matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.
If you're a fan of offense, this is the game for you. Both the Clippers and Pelicans rank among the top 10 teams in points per game and offensive rating, with the Clippers holding a slight edge in each category.
That said, these two teams earn their points in completely different ways. While LA features a perimeter-heavy attack, New Orleans looks to get to the rim as often as possible and dominate the paint. It bodes well for the Clippers that the Pelicans have seriously struggled to defend the three-ball this season (28th in opp. 3PT%, per Basketball-Reference), but the Clippers have also had issues defending and scoring in the paint.
Zion Williamson won't make things any easier for the Clippers on that end of the floor, either. The first-time All-Star is averaging 25.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season and is converting almost all of his looks at the rim. LA's frontcourt will seriously be tested.
The Clippers should still have the edge tonight, but expect this to be one of the higher-scoring affairs we've seen them play this season.
The LA Clippers will take the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:00 p.m. PT.
How to Watch
Matchup: LA Clippers (25-14) at New Orleans Pelicans (16-22)
Date: Sunday, March 14
Time: 6:00 p.m. PT
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Broadcast Information: ESPN
Betting Info
Spread: Clippers -6.5
Moneyline: Pelicans +200, Clippers -245
Point Total: O/U 232.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
