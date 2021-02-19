Nicolas Batum Upgraded to Questionable vs Utah Jazz

Nicolas Batum has been suffering from concussion symptoms, and he's now been upgraded to questionable.

Batum was initially ruled out with a migraine against the Miami Heat on February 15th. That initial diagnosis of a migraine suddenly turned into a concussion. Concussions are a very tricky thing to work around, and everyone has a different timeframe on when they're allowed to return. For anyone unfamiliar, here are the concussion protocols in the NBA.

"After a suspected concussion, a player will undergo a neurological evaluation, followed by continued monitoring for a period of 24 hours, and if they are diagnosed with the injury, they'll be required to sit out the next calendar day," via KSL Sports.

The date of Batum's concussion diagnosis was on February 15th, and it'll have been over 72 hours since he last played a game.

The Clippers are in the midst of a very tough stretch and need Nicolas Batum's help. They faced the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, will face the Jazz on Friday, and then will face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. With how tight the western conference is, the standings can change very quickly within this week.

Batum has been one of the most underrated acquisitions in the NBA this season. His performances have saved the Clippers numerous times this year, and he's outperforming his minimum contract. This season, he is averaging: 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 rebounds, on 49/45/86. If the Clippers want to stay above water in the standings, they'll need Nicolas Batum.

