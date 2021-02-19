NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers Paul George Upgraded to Questionable vs Utah Jazz

Paul George being questionable is a great sign.
When Paul George was ruled out with bone edema on February 5th, no one knew how long he would be out. For the first time in two weeks, he's been upgraded to questionable.

The Clippers face the Utah Jazz on Friday, and they'll need all the firepower they can get. Whether it's Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, or Luke Kennard, the Clippers need that help. Utah is currently the best team in the NBA, and it would be tough to beat them fully healthy, let alone down 4 key players. 

The last game Paul George played was on February 3rd, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ever since then he's been ruled out with a bone edema in his right toe, missing seven games. There truly was no timetable for a return for Paul George, as AllClippers was told that his injury had to be determined on a case by case basis. Nothing could truly be determined until the swelling went down. For George to be listed as questionable this early, is a fantastic sign for the Clippers, especially when the worst-case scenario was being out months.

Before his injury, Paul George was playing like an MVP candidate and an All-Star. He was averaging: 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, on 51/48/90 shooting. He was selected fifth in the western conference All-Star frontcourt voting. The players above him were: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis. If George returns healthy, there will be a good chance of him being selected as a reserve. 

