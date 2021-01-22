NewsGameday
Search

LA Clippers Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The Clippers will host the Thunder on Friday night for Game 1 of their double-header
Author:
Publish date:

The LA Clippers will welcome former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder to Staples Center for two games in a row—the first of which will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. pacific.

The two-game stint will give the Clippers a chance to rack up a couple easy victories against one of the few teams in the Western Conference that isn’t actively trying to make the playoffs.

Still, the Thunder have been surprisingly frisky this season. At 6-7, they’re still in the mix for the play-in tournament, and Gilgeous-Alexander has turned himself into a dangerous scoring guard, averaging 21 points, six assists and five rebounds for the season. 

However, much of the Thunder’s early season success might be smoke and mirrors. Their net rating of -7.2 is third-worst in the league, meaning they’re outperforming their point-differential. While they hold the 20th ranked defense, their offense sits at second-to-last ahead of only the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the only true offensive threat in the Thunder’s starting lineup, and he still has his limitations. If the Clippers can limit him, they should have no problem taking care of the Thunder, particularly with the way that the Clippers have been shooting the ball so far this season.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (11-4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7)

Date: Friday, January 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Info: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -13

Moneyline: Thunder +750, Clippers -1200

Over/Under: 220

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Paul George's Impact, Growth as a Playmaker Can't Be Ignored

If the Olympics are Cancelled, What Does It Mean For the NBA?

Paul George is arguably the most efficient shooter in the NBA

USATSI_14132630
News

LA Clippers Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_14649812
News

If the Olympics are Cancelled, What Does It Mean For the NBA?

USATSI_14795904
News

Paul George is arguably the most efficient shooter in the NBA

USATSI_13927744
News

Should the Clippers Trade for Lonzo Ball?

Jan 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) guards Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George's Impact, Growth as a Playmaker Can't Be Ignored

USATSI_15462440
News

Three Takeaways From the LA Clippers Dominant Win Against the Sacramento Kings

USATSI_15462012_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 11-4 start: 'We're not satisfied'

USATSI_15440723
News

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info