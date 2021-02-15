Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out vs. Miami Heat

The LA Clippers will be without three starters when they take on the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The LA Clippers will be down a handful of starters when they take on the Miami Heat on Monday night.

According to the team's latest injury report, Patrick Beverley, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are all out for the contest. George and Leonard are dealing with various injuries, while Beverley will get the night off to rest.

Beverley had missed eight games in a row with knee soreness before returning to the floor last Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's appeared in two more games since then, including LA's blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but it doesn't look like he's ready to play in back-to-back sets just yet.

This will be George's sixth consecutive absence due to a foot injury that dates back to Feb. 5. The two-way star is dealing with bone edema in one of his toes, and there's currently no timetable for his return. Coach Ty Lue has previously stated that George's status should be considered "day-to-day" for the time being, and it sounds as though he's made some progress.

Leonard was a late addition to Sunday's injury report, which listed his ailment as a lower leg contusion. There was some speculation that Leonard was really getting some rest, but that was put to an end when Lue said he didn't know when he'd be available to return. It doesn't seem like this is a severe injury, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

As the Clippers go for their fourth-straight win on Monday night, expect Lou Williams, Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann to see increased roles in the absence of Beverley, George and Leonard.

Williams has been especially impressive in George's absence. The veteran guard is averaging 23.0 points and 6.0 assists per game over his last five appearances, and he's shooting the ball at an efficient rate both inside and beyond the arc. His production will be vital if the Clippers intend to push for the upset tonight.

The LA Clippers and Miami Heat will take the floor at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

LA Clippers are Potential Trade Destination for Andre Drummond

Three Takeaways from LA's Win Over Cleveland