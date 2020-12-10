SI.com
Report: Paul George Agrees to Maximum Contract Extension with LA Clippers

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George is in it for the long haul.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have reportedly signed George to a maximum contract extension — guaranteeing his place on the roster through the 2023-24 season.

Per Wojnarowski, George is now set up to earn approximately $226 million over the next five years. Additionally, he'll have a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Just last week, George told reporters that he preferred to finish his playing career with the Clippers. 

"Usually, I'm in a position where I kind of just want to think about all scenarios," George said. "But in this situation, I'm happy. I'm home. This was one of the teams I grew up loving, wanting to be a part of for a long time. I'm committed. I'm here. I want to retire a Clipper. I'll say that every year. This is where my heart is. I'm happy regardless of whatever happens. I'm happy to be here."

First-year coach Tyronn Lue commented on the signing as well, praising George for his talent and welcoming the long-term agreement.

"Paul is one of the best and most versatile players in the league, and he has been for about a decade," Lue said. "His skill and leadership will be integral to everything we o for many years to come. I'm thrilled we can continue to build with PG."

George had a strong campaign in his first season with the Clippers, posting averages of 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. He was the team's best shooter from three-point range and converted over 41% of his 7.9 attempts per contest. 

Injuries held George back from performing at the top of his game, but now he'll have plenty of time to show Clippers fans what he's capable of. 

